Wednesday will be windy, cool, and cloudy

Highs are in the lower 50s
Highs are in the lower 50s(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It was a stormy night for us, but this morning we wake up to little to no rain over the area. Watch for wet streets and small tree limbs in the road. Hit or miss showers can be expected through the rest of Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wind gust will be up to 30 mph today, so keep your outdoor items secure. Highs are in the mid to lower 50s, but get ready to crank your heat on high because overnight lows a taking a dip into the 30 tonight and for the next few days. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Team 11 Future cast showing the line of storms over our area 10 P.M. Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
Gusty winds continue
Update: Severe risk is over, but winds remain gusty
Donald Ray Leverette, Jr., 40, of Lisman, Ala., was found dead Sunday evening at the 2100 block...
Victim’s name released in Meridian’s first homicide of 2023
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
Country boys farm to table fresh market
EMBDC welcomes Country Boys Farm to Table Fresh Market to Meridian

Latest News

Gusty winds continue
Update: Severe risk is over, but winds remain gusty
Storm Team 11 Future cast showing the line of storms over our area 10 P.M. Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
Late Tuesday into early Wed.
First Alert: Severe storms possible late Tuesday night
Last year, there were 98 tornadoes across Alabama according to preliminary data from the...
Alabama sees record number of tornadoes in 2022