Feeling like winter the rest of the workweek

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are behind a cold front, and it feels like it. A NW wind is ushering in some colder air, and temps will be below the average the rest of the workweek. However, clouds overnight will keep our Thursday morning temps from being as cold as they would be if the skies were clear. So, you’ll start your Thursday with mid 30s. The morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine, but highs will struggle to reach the low 50s. With a clear sky leading into Friday morning, temps will tumble below the freezing mark into the upper 20s...burrr.

Friday afternoon brings upper 50s...getting closer to the average. Yet, Friday night into Saturday morning will be another cold one with lows near the freezing mark. Sixties return for highs for Saturday afternoon which is seasonable for this time of year. Sunday’s highs will be similar, but rain is likely as another disturbance moves into our area.

Next week, is looking rather unsettled with daily rain chances. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

