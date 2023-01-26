Home Instead gives tips to families to prevent older adults from wandering

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Recently, News 11 has reported on some missing elderly people that may suffer from dementia, Alzheimer’s or other related conditions.

News 11 spoke with home care company, Home Instead, about preventing your loved ones from wandering or going missing.

Sarah Allison, the Client On-Boarding Coordinator with Home Instead, said the elderly usually start to wander due to an unmet need like being hungry or needing to use the restroom.

They want to give the public some tips to prevent wandering.

“So, you want to reduce the risk of wandering by meeting the needs of the older adult and making sure they stay in a routine. You want to prepare your home by doing things in advance that are going to help that older adult to stay safe. You want to plan ahead, make sure that you have a plan in place, just like you have for tornadoes. Then you also want to take action immediately if an older loved one ends up going missing,” said Allison.

Home Instead also suggests families prepare the home by putting up alarms on the exterior doors if they are opened or using additional locks on the doors.

In case your loved one does go missing, they urge families to always have a clear photo of that family member to aid the police in their search.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.