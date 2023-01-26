Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 26, 2023

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 25, 2023
Country boys farm to table fresh market
EMBDC welcomes Country Boys Farm to Table Fresh Market to Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 25, 2023

Latest News

Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 26, 2023
Carlos Martinez, 28
Texas man arrested for trafficking over 10,000 pills laced with fentanyl in Mississippi
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 25, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 25, 2023