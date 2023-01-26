Meridian School Board approves new buses, paving

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School Board is buying more buses, as well as planning to get campuses repaved.

The board Thursday approved the purchase of two buses through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The cost is just over $225,000.

The board also approved a contract for the City of Meridian to do paving at school campuses.

