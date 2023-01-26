Funeral services for Mr. Bobby Germaine Moss were held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Doug Moss officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Olive Church Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Moss, 36, of Meridian, who died Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence. A viewing was one hour prior to services at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss.

