Mr. Charles Conley

Charles Conley
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mr. Charles Conley will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Odell Hopkins officiating.  Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mr. Conley, 67, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence.  A visitation will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 25, 2023
Country boys farm to table fresh market
EMBDC welcomes Country Boys Farm to Table Fresh Market to Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 25, 2023

Latest News

Ms. Louise Williams
Mr. Johnny E. Cole
Mr. Bobby Germaine Moss
Mr. Willie West