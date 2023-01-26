Funeral services for Mr. Charles Conley will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Odell Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Conley, 67, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.