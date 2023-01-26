Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Edward Bernell Moffett will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Pine Forest Baptist Church, with the Reverends Andy May and T.J. Jennings officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Pine Forest Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Moffett, age 83, of Meridian passed away on January 25, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

Mr. Moffett was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a Constable for four years, and he was also a talented carpenter and painter. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Mr. Bernell always enjoyed being with his family. He was a Christian and member of Pine Forest Baptist Church. He had an outstanding sense of humor.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Carol Lucille Rutledge Moffett; children, Timothy Charles Moffett (Brandy), Kathy Carol Clarke, Robin Leigh Compton (Jason), and Ginger Kay Shepherd (Chris); grandchildren, Calysta Moffett, Chasity Moffett, Madison Mckenzie Moffett Alexander (Stone), Leighton Elizabeth Moffett, Colton Jay Moffett, Michael Paul Clarke, William Christian Hayes Blaho, Amelia Kate Blaho Carrico (Brynner), Eli Gray Blaho, Jeremy Brandon Shepherd (Naomi), and Lora Amber Shepherd; 20 great-grandchildren, siblings, Dyann Spears and Lanell Fleming; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Edward “Tommy” Moffett; granddaughter, Katie Marie Clarke-Ange; parents, Freeman and Lucille Moffett; as well as his brothers, Calvin Moffett and Jerry Moffett.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Shepherd, Colton Moffett, Christian Blaho, D.W. Shepherd, Randy Moffett, and Dennis Wilson. Paul Clarke, Eli Blaho, and Henry Butler are Honorary Pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Gideons International and/or to the American Cancer Society.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

