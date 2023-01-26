Mr. Johnny E. Cole

Johnny E. Cole
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Cole will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Fifth Street Baptist Church with Rev. James Clayton officiating.  Burial will follow in Pine Grove MBC Cemetery, Bailey with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mr. Cole, 71, of Meridian, who died Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence.  A visitation will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

