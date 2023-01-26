Mr. Willie West

Willie West
Published: Jan. 26, 2023
Funeral services for Mr. Willie West were held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 am at First United Baptist Church, Stonewall with Rev. Johnny Pierce officiating.  Burial followed in Stonewall Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mr. West, 71, of Quitman, who died Friday, January 13, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Health.  A viewing was held one hour prior to services.

