Ms. Louise Williams

Louise Williams
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Ms. Louise Williams will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel, Quitman with Rev. Ceola Davis officiating.  Burial will follow in Little Zion Cemetery, Stonewall with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Ms. Williams, 66, of Stonewall, who died Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her residence.  A viewing will be Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel, Quitman.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

