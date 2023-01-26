Graveside services for Ms. Thelma Lowry will begin at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 27th, 2023, at Arkadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery, with Brother Jim Hutchinson officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Thelma, age 94, of Collinsville, MS passed away Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, at Beehive Nursing Home of Marion, MS.

Thelma was loving, caring, smart. She worked as a beautician for 35 years in the Collinsville area. She was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She absolutely loved her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family.

She is survived by her son, Ron Walker (Deb), her two granddaughters; Brandy Nicole Walker and Tiffany Paige Walker, her great-grandson, Ryder; her brother, Thomas Temple.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Burnell Lowry, her parents Curtis and Thelma Temple, her siblings; Leon, Paul, Helen, James, Eric, and Willow Jean.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhammffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.