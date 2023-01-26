Overnight lows are falling below freezing

Layer up and turn on your heat
Layer up and turn on your heat(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are off to a cold start this morning, so you may want to crank your heat on for your morning commute. Temperatures will remain very cool all day long with highs in the lower 50s. Jackets are needed throughout the day and winds are picking up from 10-15 mph for the third day in a row. Gladly, we will see the beautiful sunshine for the next few days. However overnight lows are dropping below freezing. We are getting that Winter feel for the next couple days. Bring in your outdoor plants and pets you do not want to leave them outside in the cold. Stay safe and have a terrific Thursday.

