Paving beginning soon on Sela Ward Parkway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway is moving forward with paving beginning soon. The city’s Public Works Department asks that drivers limit travel between North Frontage Road and Front Street while crews complete the project. Paving may begin this week or early next week and then take two weeks to finish. Weather could extend that timeline.

Crews began milling off the existing asphalt surface Monday. This has caused the four lanes to be reduced to two lanes.

So far, Sela Ward Parkway has new traffic lights, beautification in the median area and sidewalks, with new paving on the way.

