Perkins, other sheriffs support county radar bill

House Bill 42 would allow county sheriffs to use radar to control speeding on roads outside of...
House Bill 42 would allow county sheriffs to use radar to control speeding on roads outside of city limits.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi sheriffs are hoping state lawmakers will enact new legislation to let them to use radar on county roads.

House Bill 42 is making its way through the Legislature and it has the support of Covington County sheriff Darrell Perkins.

It would allow deputies to use radar on streets outside of any city limits.

Dozens of other Mississippi sheriffs were in Jackson Tuesday to show support for that bill, and others, as part of the Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association “Capital Day.”

“We have a lot of citizens asking us a lot of times, please come out to their area and slow traffic down,” Perkins said. “(But) we don’t have a traffic device to tell how fast they’re going.

“So, it’s very vital. We can use this to save lives. That’s the main tool.”

Perkins says he also supports other current House bills that would increase penalties for possession of fentanyl and felony fleeing.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Team 11 Future cast showing the line of storms over our area 10 P.M. Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
Gusty winds continue
Update: Severe risk is over, but winds remain gusty
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
Country boys farm to table fresh market
EMBDC welcomes Country Boys Farm to Table Fresh Market to Meridian

Latest News

January 25, 2023: Part 2, Marcus Campbell and end of show when he towers over Lindsey & Avaionia
January 25, 2023: Marcus Campbell, Sumter County Commissioner, Emelle tornado devastation,...
January 25, 2023: Marcus Campbell, Sumter County Commissioner, Emelle tornado devastation, seeking disaster declaration
January 24, 2023: Part 2, Tanya Irby, LCSD Pre-K Registration
January 24, 2023: Tanya Irby, Southeast Laud. Elementary Principal, Pre-K registration through...
January 24, 2023: Tanya Irby, Southeast Laud. Elementary Principal, Pre-K registration through Feb. 10, lauderdale.k12.ms.us
January 23, 2023: Part 2, Roger Smith, Temple Theatre Manager, shows coming soon, tickets at...
January 23, 2023: Part 2, Roger Smith, Temple Theatre Manager, shows coming soon, tickets at itickets.com