Perkins, other sheriffs support county radar bill

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi sheriffs are hoping state lawmakers will enact new legislation to let them to use radar on county roads.

House Bill 42 is making its way through the Legislature and it has the support of Covington County sheriff Darrell Perkins.

It would allow deputies to use radar on streets outside of any city limits.

Dozens of other Mississippi sheriffs were in Jackson Tuesday to show support for that bill, and others, as part of the Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association “Capital Day.”

“We have a lot of citizens asking us a lot of times, please come out to their area and slow traffic down,” Perkins said. “(But) we don’t have a traffic device to tell how fast they’re going.

“So, it’s very vital. We can use this to save lives. That’s the main tool.”

Perkins says he also supports other current House bills that would increase penalties for possession of fentanyl and felony fleeing.

