Rep. Terri Sewell accepting applications for Summer 2023 Interns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - U.S. Representative Terri Sewell’s Washington D.C. and district offices are now accepting applications for Summer 2023 interns. The program is for college students and recent graduates interested in government and public service.

Representative Sewell is over the 7th district of Alabama. She’s providing students with a chance to spend the summer learning about congress and the inner workings of a congressional office.

Throughout the summer, interns will work closely with Rep. Sewell’s staff on a variety of important legislative, communications, and administrative tasks.

“For me, I think it’s an opportunity for a hands-on civic lesson. It’s a chance for you really to understand what we do in our nation’s capital and to witness it firsthand. I can truly say that I wouldn’t be a member of congress had I not interned. Not one summer but three summers for then-congressman and now-senator Richard Shelby and it was really instrumental in my understanding of what our federal government does and the vast array of things that a congressional office does,” said Rep. Sewell.

Sewell said throughout the summer, interns will have the opportunity to research legislation, draft letters, compile media clips, answer constituent calls, and attend legislative hearings, briefings, and seminars.

“The internship really offers an opportunity for people to really understand what goes on in the nation’s capital. They can attend hearings and committee hearings both on the Senate side and the House side. Of course, the hearings, my hearings is what they’ll be helping to prepare me for, and like I said I wouldn’t be a member of congress today had I not had this kind of an experience and I really want to make sure that the young people of my district have this experience and this exposure,” said Rep. Sewell.

Representative Sewell said applicants have to meet certain requirements and although anyone can apply preference is given to those who live in Alabama’s 7th district.

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 31, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Ct / 6:00 p.m. Et. For more information including how to apply, visit https://sewell.house.gov/internship-opportunities.

