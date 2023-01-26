Thomasville PD asks public’s help finding missing elderly man

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 83-year-old man who may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

Police said George Cowan was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24, near Sweet Water, Ala., and may be traveling in a 2002 green Ford Lariat with Alabama license plate 6598AN5.

Cowan is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Cowan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Thomasville Police Department at 334-636-2174 or call 911.

---

