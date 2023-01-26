USFL comments on death of Birmingham Stallions player

FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Cincinnati. Outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games for the Detroit Lions in 2021 in a brief NFL career highlighted by a sack of Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, has died. He was 25. The Lions disclosed his death in a statement Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, adding they confirmed it with his family.(Zach Bolinger | AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, the Detroit Lions confirmed the death of former linebacker Jessie Lemonier. The 25-year-old was set to make his debut for the USFL as a member of the Birmingham Stallions when the season kicks in April.

“The USFL family was shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Jessie Lemonier,” a USFL spokesperson told WBRC. “He was a talented football player and by all accounts a wonderful person. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

After spending this past offseason with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, Lemonier signed with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers in December and was immediately traded to the Stallions. He had not participated in any activities with either team.

A spokesperson for the USFL said the league was excited to get a player of his caliber.

