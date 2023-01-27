Divorce Report January 20-26, 2023
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of DANIEL MATTHEW SISTRUNK and ERIKA SISTRUNK
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Jaime Navas and Mabelkia Irias Navas
|Christina Delilah Pickett v. Emelle Pickett
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of THOMAS LUKE WALKER and NICOLLE WALKER
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of LISA CROSBY WATSON and JAMES WATSON
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of APRIL JERKINS and JESSE JERKINS, JR
