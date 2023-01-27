Free legal assistance available for Jan. 12 storm victims

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some storm victims can now get free legal assistance following the January 12th tornado outbreak.

There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties may apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.

Warner Hornsby works with the Young Lawyers of the Alabama State Bar and says they can help with pretty much anything.

A press release provided examples, including:
* Assistance with securing FEMA and other benefits available to disaster survivors
* Assistance with life, medical and property insurance claims
* Help with home repair contracts and contractors
* Replacement of wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the severe weather
* Assisting in consumer protection matters, remedies and procedures
* Counseling on mortgage-foreclosure problems
* Counseling on landlord/tenant problems

Dealing with the aftermath of a disaster like the Jan. 12 tornadoes can be confusing and difficult to navigate. That’s why Hornsby says they want to help.

“This is something that, even if you don’t know, you have something that a lawyer can help you with, give us a call anyway,” said Hornsby. “We’re here to help. We’re here to talk to you. We’re here to make sure that if there’s some waY that a lawyer can help you, that we get you in front of a lawyer that will.”

For help, you may call 1-800-354-6154 and ask for the Disaster Legal Assistance Line, or dial ext. 2250, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The service is a partnership between the Alabama State Bar, the Young Lawyers Section of the Alabama State Bar, the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

