Funding will provide broadband internet to 55,000 Alabama homes

By James Hayes
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved Alabama’s plan to invest $191.9 million of Capital Projects Fund funding in broadband infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four states, including Alabama, under the CPF in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.

The goal of the Capital Projects Fund program is to make funding available for reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure, advancing Biden’s goal of affordable, reliable, high-speed internet for all Americans.

What this means for Alabamians

Alabama Capital Projects Fund program overview
Alabama Capital Projects Fund program overview(U.S. Department of the Treasury)

The other approved states include Texas, Kentucky, and Nevada. For more information on the Capital Projects Fund, click here

