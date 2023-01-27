Inmate death under investigation

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The death of an inmate at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Jail is under investigation.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22 at the facility, shortly after the inmate was transferred to Kemper County by the Meridian Police Department.

Moore said no determination has been made as to cause of death, pending the results of an autopsy.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.