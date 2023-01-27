Inmate death under investigation

Jan. 27, 2023
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The death of an inmate at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Jail is under investigation.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22 at the facility, shortly after the inmate was transferred to Kemper County by the Meridian Police Department.

Moore said no determination has been made as to cause of death, pending the results of an autopsy.

