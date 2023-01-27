Legally Rooted first dispensary in county to open

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened Friday.

Wayne Williams and his business partner, Michael Grace, hosted a ribbon cutting for ‘Legally Rooted’ to mark the occasion. This is the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Meridian and Lauderdale County.

There was a large crowd on hand for the opening. The owners described how they feel about completing the long process to get to this day.

“Making history. History for the city, county, and the whole region around us. We just dreamed of this day. This is a dream come true,” said Williams.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. I am thankful that every coming out supporting us on this historic day. I don’t think I could have asked for a better day,” said Grace.

Legally Rooted Cannabis Dispensary is located at 1800 6th Street and will sell medical marijuana and accessories for its use.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.