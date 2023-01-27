Mississippi Inland Cleanup Program beautifying Southeast Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Communities across the Southeastern region of Mississippi are receiving more than just a helping hand cleaning up their cities thanks to a program from Biloxi.

The Mississippi Inland Cleanup Program is a litter, education, prevention, and awareness program that is hosted through Mississippi State University.

The program started on the coast but has now ventured out to help communities from the coast up to Neshoba and Kemper counties beautify their areas.

“Most Mississippians love to be outside. Hospitality is a huge industry for our state and litter and trash, and things like that really impact those industries and you know our recreation outside. So by beautifying and making sure that we have a lot of outreach toward our community. We know what to do with our trash, we know where it goes, we know what we should be doing, and making better choices when choosing plastic products and things like that. It’s just really important that we get that information out,” said MICP Program Director Jessie James.

MICP will be heading to Meridian for a cleanup event Saturday, January 28 at Bonita Lakes from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Program Director Jessie James talks about the importance of educating communities about cleaning up the areas they live in.

“Really having a good understanding of not only disposing of our trash properly but getting this understanding of what happens when we throw it away. Does it even make it to a recycling facility, what happens at that recycling facility? More importantly, what can we be doing on the front end to prevent this trash from happening? And all of those working together is really what’s going to make a difference not only with the climate but the environment and just local beautification,” said James.

If you would like to participate in the Bonita Lakes cleanup event all you need to do is bring water and some friends. The program provides all cleanup supply needs. To learn more about the program or future events visit the Mississippi Inland Cleanup Program Facebook page.

