Prepare your rain gear as we kick off next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We have made it to the end of the work week, and it is freezing cold starting off the morning. Give yourself a few extra minutes before heading out on the roadways, because frost is likely on your windshields. Highs are in the upper 50s today with beautiful sunshine to enjoy over the area. Overnight lows will return to near or below freezing temperatures so keep your heat cranked on and your heavy coats ready.

Rain will make a return early Sunday morning. Light rain showers will build in around 7am before heavier rain quickly follows as we approach 10am Sunday morning. Nearly 1-2 inches of rainfall can be expected through Sunday night. Rain shower will continue through much of next week. Get your umbrella, rain jackets, rain boot, and dri-fit clothing ready. Stay safe and have a great weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.