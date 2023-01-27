Rain returns later this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday, everyone. We are going to see a beautiful and chilly day today as overnight lows will return to near or below-freezing temperatures so keep your heat on and your heavy coats ready.

Saturday will bring high temperatures back into the mid to lower 60s across our area with plenty of sunshine, but that sunshine won’t be sticking around forever.

Sunday we will see rain return early in the morning; light rain showers will build in around 7 a.m. before heavier rain quickly follows as we approach 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Nearly 1-2 inches of rainfall can be expected through Sunday night. Rain showers will continue through much of next week. Prepare your umbrella, rain jackets and rain boots. Stay safe and have a great weekend.

