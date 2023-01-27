Second class of students begin Gray Media Training Center

Second class of students begin Gray Media Training Center(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The second class of Gray Media Training Center students has been selected - months after the inaugural class graduated.

Students who are selected to participate in the Center’s programs at WLBT will learn today’s best practices for broadcast and digital journalism.

They will also receive hands-on training in production, sales, operations, IT, engineering, coding and marketing.

Each student was hand-picked based on their academic excellence and passion for journalism.

The Center will educate and train students who attend Mississippi colleges and universities, with a focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the state, namely Jackson State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley State, Rust College and Tougaloo College.

The students’ names and colleges in which they attend are as follows:

• Raheal Aka-ety (Senior) - Mississippi Valley State University

• Ladarrius Besst (Senior) - Alcorn State University

• Ethan Goode (Senior) - Jackson State University

• Eddie Howard (Senior) - Jackson State University

• Colby Hunter (Senior) - Rust College

• D’Marius Jones (Senior) - Alcorn State University

• Gabrielle Moore (Senior) - Jackson State University

• Lindsey Newman (Junior) - Mississippi College

• Desire Tackett (Junior) - Belhaven University

• Brittany Thomas (Senior) - Jackson State University

• Aaron Ursin (Junior) - Millsaps College

• Jessie Washington (Senior)- Mississippi Valley State University

