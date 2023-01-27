Umbrella weather returns this weekend

More rain is on the way(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It feels like winter outside as temps are well below the average. Friday morning, it’ll be a frigid start with lows in the upper 20s. However, our “fair weather friend” High Pressure will support a sunny sky along with a southerly wind returning...allowing for seasonable afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

Weekend Rain

High pressure will move away from our area on Saturday as our next rain maker moves in. Saturday, expect increasing clouds and mild highs into the low 60s. However, low pressure slides into our area by Sunday...bringing soaking rain with it. As of now, severe storms aren’t expected, but rainfall estimates of 1-2 inches are possible. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s

Next week, the pattern will be unsettled as several disturbances will keep daily rain chances in our forecast. So, plan to carry an umbrella each day.

