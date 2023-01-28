Bonita Lake Cleanup

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the Mississippi State Cleanup Program hosted an event at Bonita Lake to promote a clean environment around South Mississippi.

The overall purpose is education that will empower people to make intelligent decisions relating to their vocations, their families, and their environment.

We talked with program coordinator Jessi James about the importance of events like these in our communities.

“Holding events like this really show some community engagement and getting people out here to work together and pick up their local park and really establish some beautification where people like to recreate and be outside and enjoy nature.”

The cleanup locations are all over Southern Mississippi and they do plan on hosting plenty more around our area and all over the state in the future.

