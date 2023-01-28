Bonita Lake Cleanup

Today the Mississippi State Cleanup Program hosted an event at Bonita Lakes to promote a clean...
Today the Mississippi State Cleanup Program hosted an event at Bonita Lakes to promote a clean environment around South Mississippi.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the Mississippi State Cleanup Program hosted an event at Bonita Lake to promote a clean environment around South Mississippi.

The overall purpose is education that will empower people to make intelligent decisions relating to their vocations, their families, and their environment.

We talked with program coordinator Jessi James about the importance of events like these in our communities.

“Holding events like this really show some community engagement and getting people out here to work together and pick up their local park and really establish some beautification where people like to recreate and be outside and enjoy nature.”

The cleanup locations are all over Southern Mississippi and they do plan on hosting plenty more around our area and all over the state in the future.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22.
Inmate death under investigation
Residence say they weren't directly notified about the solar farm
Solar panel farm in Clarke County has some residents upset
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief in Los Angeles...
Jay Leno breaks bones in motorcycle wreck months after fire
Cane Creek Solar company reaches out after News 11 reports on Clarke County solar facility
Cane Creek Solar, LLC speaks out about Clarke County project

Latest News

News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: January 27th, 2023
Union beats Southeast Lauderdale 43-36.
Union girls survive a hungry Southeast; Tiger boys hold off the Yellowjackets
Mitchell Butler at bat
Northeast Lauderdale Baseball holds first “Meet the Trojans” Scrimmage
Not all midwives in Mississippi are required to be licensed but advocates want that to change
Not all midwives in Mississippi are required to be licensed but advocates want that to change