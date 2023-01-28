First Alert: Potential threat for Flash Flooding tomorrow

We have had a super nice day to start out our weekend, but rain looks to move in and dominate our coming week.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have had a super nice day to start out our weekend, but rain looks to move in and dominate our coming week.

Temperatures won’t really fluctuate that much as a stalled front will keep us mild in the low 60s and upper 50s for much of the week ahead but with that front, we are going to see plenty of rain from it. Flash flooding is possible mainly Sunday afternoon for areas south of Interstate 20 and southeast of the Natchez Trace. Two to three inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible, in a short amount of time.

Widespread showers, along with some isolated thunderstorms mainly south of Interstate 20, will exist across the area Sunday. Highs will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s.

