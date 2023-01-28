GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school

A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school.
By Doug Warner, Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog while at a Louisiana middle school.

Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. Friday, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport was accidentally let loose and got on campus.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video associated with this story may contain disturbing content.

A child of an employee was bitten in the rear and taken to the hospital. The child is not a student at the school.

The child’s condition is currently unknown, KSLA reports.

Students were outside at P.E. class when the attack happened. The dog was seen chasing students, but school officials say none of them were bitten.

At least one parent says the same dog had gotten onto the playground earlier in the week, too.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22.
Inmate death under investigation
Residence say they weren't directly notified about the solar farm
Solar panel farm in Clarke County has some residents upset
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 26, 2023
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 25, 2023
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 26, 2023

Latest News

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: January 27th, 2023
Union beats Southeast Lauderdale 43-36.
Union girls survive a hungry Southeast; Tiger boys hold off the Yellowjackets
Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet
Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet