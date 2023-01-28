Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death

Sheriff Tyree Jones official photo
Sheriff Tyree Jones official photo(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols.

“The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.

“The transparency and the way authorities in Memphis have handled this situation should be publicly commended.”

Tyre Nichols died on January 10, days after he was pulled over during a traffic stop by Memphis police. Footage of that incident was released Friday night, which shows Nichols being beaten by five members of the department’s SCORPION Unit during the encounter.

Those officers were fired on January 20 and later charged with multiple crimes, including second-degree murder, according to the Associated Press.

Jones says he saw the video and that the incident does not represent law enforcement community as a whole.

“I join the community in frustration and anger,” he wrote. “Our hearts and prayers are with the Nichols family and those affected by his death.”

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

