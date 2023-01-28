Knights top Louisville in Kingdom 59-49

The West Lauderdale Knights boys basketball team beat Louisville 59-49 at the Kingdom.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights boys basketball team beat Louisville 59-49 at the Kingdom.

It took a while for a first score to happen in this game, but Louisville was able to get on the board first. West Lauderdale would eventually tie it up and the offense started clicking from there.

The Knights were leading at the end of the first quarter and they would keep their lead for the whole game. The Lady Knights played before the boys game and they lost to Louisville 50-11.

West Lauderdale boys improves to 17-9 for the season and they will next host Kosciusko on Tuesday.

