Meridian High School hosted the Wildcat Clash Chess Tournament Saturday.

Chess enthusiasts from as far away as Florida came to Meridian today to compete in the MHS Wildcat Clash Chess Tournament.

Players from ages 6 and up competed for trophies and to increase their chess rating.

“A combined scholastic tournament chess tournament and we have sections that are open to the general public of all ages, which is kind of the beautiful thing about chess is that it is ageless. Once you get into the game and you get beyond your scholastic years, there’s a number that follows you called your chess rating. And moving forward in your chess career, you actually end up playing your chess tournaments according to your rating and not according to your age. We had a family come out from Florida, a family there a family of five. But four of them are playing today, and that’s the really cool part about chess is you can make it a family affair.” said Beth Thrasher, VP of the Mississippi Scholastic Chess Association.

JROTC Captain Samierra Steward was on hand with others in the MHS JROTC “I’m here just to help out since we’re hosting the chess, I just love seeing the kids come out and just play competitively, and I just thought it’s a great opportunity for all of them.” said Steward.

