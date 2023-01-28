MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers assigned to the SCORPION Unit (Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) met with Chief C.J Davis on how to move forward for the department after the death of Tyre Nichols and it was decided that it was best to permanently deactivate the unit.

This decision was made in the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders and the uninvolved officers.

The officers currently assigned to the unit agreed with this next step.

Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorneys and attorneys to Tyre Nichols’ family Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci released a statement about the deactivation of the SCORPION UNIT.

