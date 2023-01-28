News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: January 27th, 2023

By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 Sports will now be bringing you the top 3 plays of the week that our cameras capture, every week. Highlighting our local athletes for their skill and playmaking. Here are our first three:

#3: Meridian Community College’s Women’s hoops turn offense into defense. Amari Davis gets the steal on a driving Hinds Community College player and Elissa Murry finishes on the other end through contact.

#2: West Lauderdale girl’s soccer’s offensive prowess shined this week! In their 7-0 win over Corinth Bailee Fairley flicked a through ball through traffic to Kaylee Harrison who beat three defenders and the keeper with a sliding effort.

#1: Alabama Men’s Basketball slams it down against Mississippi State. The #2 Crimson Tide got their money’s worth against the Bulldogs but it was Brandon Miller who earned his at the rim. Miller made a sneaky backdoor cut to the rim and was fed by Jaden Bradley, leading to a powerful tomahawk jam.

