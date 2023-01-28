Northeast Lauderdale Baseball holds first “Meet the Trojans” Scrimmage

Mitchell Butler at bat
Mitchell Butler at bat(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 27, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - First-year head baseball coach, Brock McKnight, started off his tenure with his team in front of friends and family in the inaugural “Meet the Trojans” baseball scrimmage.

The teams were split into red and gray teams and gave fans a glimpse of what is to come before Opening Day.

“It means a lot, it’s the first time I’ve ever done it, having all these fans, all these new coaches, this new atmosphere,” Senior first baseman, Mitchell Butler, said. “I’m just looking forward to having a good season with my guys and shocking a lot of people.”

