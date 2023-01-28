Southeast battles Union Friday night

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale traveled to Union Friday night continuing district play.

The Southeast Lauderdale girls and the Union girls would get off to a very slow start. Both teams would be scoreless until four minutes into the first quarter. Both the Tigers and the Yelllowjackets would come out in the second half ready to play.

It would be a battle but Union would hold off Southeast to get the win 43-36.

The Union boys would also test the defending 3A state runner ups on Friday night. From the beginning a score fest would light up the court as both teams would drive to the basket back and fourth.

The Tigers are able to prevail and beat Union 57-40.

OTHER LOCAL SCORES:

Kemper County boys and girls basketball sweeps Philadelphia. The boys win 54-37. The girls beat Philadelphia 48-43 they also secure first place in their district.

The Newton girls basketball team beats Lake 33-29 and the Newton boys also beat Lake 61-52.

Forest beats the Enterprise girls 59-28 and they beat the Enterprise boys 54-34.

Quitman gets a sweep over Richland on the road. The girls win 57-32 and the boys win 65-30.

West Lauderdale boys beat Louisville 59-49 but the girls fall 50-11.

