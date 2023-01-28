Sumter County residents eligible for FEMA assistance after Jan. 12 severe storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In a press release the FEMA News Desk said that Sumter County residents can now apply for disaster assistance.

This is in response to severe storms on Jan. 12th that damaged several homes and properties.

According to the release, individuals and households in Sumter County can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs, and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

Sumter joins seven other Alabama counties in being eligible for FEMA Assistance.

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

