Two overdose reversal medications being reviewed by the FDA to be sold over the counter

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Opioid overdose deaths in Jefferson County continue to rise. New data shows there is already 39 suspected drug deaths so far this year, but one federal change that could soon be improving access to lifesaving medications.

Naloxone or Narcan is a medicine that can help reduce opioid deaths. If you administer the medication within the first few minutes of an overdose, it can counter those effects. But right now, you have to have a prescription to get it and only certain people in Alabama can, but that may soon change.

“We would love for it to be over the counter” Jefferson County Medical Director Dr. Darlene Traffanstedt said. “It would be really wonderful, especially in some of our more rural areas of the state.”

There are two priority applications in with the FDA right now for two different products to no longer require a prescription.

“The makers of Narcan have an application in,” she said. “Another manufacturer has put in an application for a three milligram nasal spray and that decision will be rendered by the end of April.”

The FDA is set to decide on the Narcan application by the end of March, which means access could improve by summer. Right now, in Alabama, there’s even more restrictions on the product.

“To be able to dispense it, you have to be a physician, a dentist, a nurse employed by a county health department, or a pharmacist,” Traffanstedt said. “The restrictions the state law put on who can dispense Naloxone, will go away once it becomes an over the counter product. Community based organizations that work in the substance abuse space will now be able to help us get Naloxone out to those who really need it”

But, Traffanstedt said approval doesn’t always mean it will be affordable. She said cost could create another barrier for those in need.

“When products initially go over the counter, the cost remains significant until additional competitors come into the market and the cost eventually goes down.”

Jefferson County Health Department offers a free Naloxone kit right now. You can also add free fentanyl testing strips and they’ll mail it right to you.

Click here to sign up.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22.
Inmate death under investigation
Residence say they weren't directly notified about the solar farm
Solar panel farm in Clarke County has some residents upset
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief in Los Angeles...
Jay Leno breaks bones in motorcycle wreck months after fire
Cane Creek Solar company reaches out after News 11 reports on Clarke County solar facility
Cane Creek Solar, LLC speaks out about Clarke County project

Latest News

Pine Trees shredded in Emelle, AL
Sumter County residents eligible for FEMA assistance after Jan. 12 severe storms
Competitors as young as 6 came to play at MHS Saturday.
Meridian High School hosted the Wildcat Clash Chess Tournament Saturday.
RowVaughn Wells
Tyre Nichols’ family receives over $500K in donations on GoFundMe
Today the Mississippi State Cleanup Program hosted an event at Bonita Lakes to promote a clean...
Bonita Lake Cleanup
Sheriff Tyree Jones official photo
Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death