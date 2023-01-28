Tyre Nichols’ family receives over $500K in donations on GoFundMe

RowVaughn Wells
RowVaughn Wells(Source: CNN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyre Nichol’s mother created a GoFundMe account on Jan. 27 for his memorial service.

In less than 24 hours 16,600 people donated to the family receiving $504,344 in donations.

RowVaughn Wells, Tyre’s mother, asks for support on the GoFundMe site.

“This fundraiser will help cover the costs of our mental health services. It will also cover time off from our 9-5 jobs because we do not have unlimited PTO. Additionally, we want to build a memorial skate park for Tyre, in honor of his love for skating and sunsets,” said RowVaughn Wells, Tyre’s mother.

On the GoFundMe website, the mother said Tyre loved his community and was a gentle spirit, and he’s originally from the Bay Area in California.

Wells said he was someone “you know when he comes through the door he wants to give you a hug” and that “he wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

If you would like to donate, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22.
Inmate death under investigation
Residence say they weren't directly notified about the solar farm
Solar panel farm in Clarke County has some residents upset
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief in Los Angeles...
Jay Leno breaks bones in motorcycle wreck months after fire
Cane Creek Solar company reaches out after News 11 reports on Clarke County solar facility
Cane Creek Solar, LLC speaks out about Clarke County project

Latest News

Pine Trees shredded in Emelle, AL
Sumter County residents eligible for FEMA assistance after Jan. 12 severe storms
Competitors as young as 6 came to play at MHS Saturday.
Meridian High School hosted the Wildcat Clash Chess Tournament Saturday.
Today the Mississippi State Cleanup Program hosted an event at Bonita Lakes to promote a clean...
Bonita Lake Cleanup
Sheriff Tyree Jones official photo
Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death