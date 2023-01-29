Boone scores 18, leads balanced Oklahoma State over Ole Miss

Oklahoma State's Avery Anderson III, second from right, shoots over Mississippi's Amaree Abram...
Oklahoma State's Avery Anderson III, second from right, shoots over Mississippi's Amaree Abram (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 18 points to lead four in double figures as Oklahoma State rolled to an 82-60 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Boone was 6 of 6 from the floor and made 6 of 8 free throws. Avery Anderson III was 11-of-11 shooting from the line and finished with 17 points for Oklahoma State (12-9), which shot 53% from the field and made 22 of 25 free throws. Woody Newton added 12 points and John-Michael Wright had 10.

TJ Caldwell and Jaemyn Brakefield scored 12 points apiece for Ole Miss (9-12).

Oklahoma State never trailed and had a 38-27 lead at halftime. Newton scored all 12 of his points in the first half and Boone had nine.

Ole Miss cut the deficit to nine points early in the second half. The Cowboys answered with a 13-3 run for a 58-39 lead with 11:23 to play and led by double digits the rest of the way. Anderson had 15 points in the second half.

Oklahoma State is 7-3 and 5-0 at home in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Ole Miss hosts Kentucky on Tuesday. Oklahoma State plays at Oklahoma on Wednesday.

