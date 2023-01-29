Fatal accident in Kemper County

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff, James Moore, confirmed to News 11 that the Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal wreck that happened at 10:03 A.M. Sunday morning.

According to Moore, the crash happened near the intersection of Old Jackson Rd. and Jackson-Stephens Rd.

This story will be updated with more information as it is released by the Sheriff’s Department following an investigation of the crash.

