Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say

Officials said he was carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A firefighter in Hawaii was critically injured Friday after being sucked into a 4-foot wide storm drain and swept to sea during heavy rains, authorities said.

KHNL reports the firefighter was helping to clear out the storm drain near Waiapo Street in Kihei when he was sucked in. He was then carried about 800 yards by storm waters to where the drain emptied into the ocean.

Officials said the firefighter was tracked to where the storm drain would end up, and he was pulled out minutes later. He was found unresponsive but gained his pulse back after medical personnel performed CPR on him.

The firefighter was taken to Maui Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Kemper County
Rep. John Clemmons
Tennessee lawmakers consider legislation to prevent fired officers from moving to other departments
Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit; protestors react to news
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22.
Inmate death under investigation
Cane Creek Solar company reaches out after News 11 reports on Clarke County solar facility
Cane Creek Solar, LLC speaks out about Clarke County project

Latest News

Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit; protestors react to news
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is surrounded by reporters as he walks to the House floor from...
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday
Demonstrators protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture
Protesters across the U.S. denounce police brutality after Tyre Nichols’ death while calls to...
Backlash continues in Tyre Nichols investigation