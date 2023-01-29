Oklahoma emphatically snaps No. 2 Alabama’s 9-game streak

Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) drives the ball against Alabama center Charles Bediako (14)...
Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) drives the ball against Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored a season-high 30 points, and Oklahoma beat No. 2 Alabama 93-69 on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge to end the Crimson Tide’s nine-win streak.

Jalen Hill added a career-high 26 points, helping second-year Oklahoma coach Porter Moser to his biggest win with the program. Tanner Groves had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Sooners (12-9) had lost three straight, but against the Crimson Tide shot 58% from the field.

Rylan Griffen led Alabama (18-3) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Brandon Miller, who came in averaging 19.5 points per game, finished with 11.

