Plane crashes in Talladega County, pilot reported to be ‘okay’

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Childersburg Fire Department, Alabama State Troopers and Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies responded when a twin-engine plane crashed on Saturday.

The crash happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. in a field near Meadow Farm Lane between Childersburg and Sylacauga. According to FlightAware.com, the plane was an Aero Commander 500 traveling from Tampa to Birmingham.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.
A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.(Childersburg Fire)
A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.
A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.(Childersburg Fire)

The pilot was transported to UAB Trauma by Childersburg Fire and is said to be okay. Authorities confirmed he was the only person in the plane.

divi discount
using google maps on website

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. John Clemmons
Tennessee lawmakers consider legislation to prevent fired officers from moving to other departments
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22.
Inmate death under investigation
Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit
RowVaughn Wells
Tyre Nichols’ family receives over $500K in donations on GoFundMe
Cane Creek Solar company reaches out after News 11 reports on Clarke County solar facility
Cane Creek Solar, LLC speaks out about Clarke County project

Latest News

The West Lauderdale girls soccer team advances to the north state championship game with a 2-0...
West Lauderdale soccer advances to north state championship game
Mississippi State upsets No. 11 TCU in overtime
Mississippi State upsets No. 11 TCU in overtime
“The Scottsboro Boys” at Playhouse on the Square in Midtown.
A start to healing, honoring Tyre Nichols’ life
Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit
The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit after some of...
Psychologist shares ways to cope with stress about Memphis police body camera video