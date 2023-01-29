Princess Diana’s dress sells for more than $600,000 at auction

One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses sold at an auction for more than $600,000. (Credit: Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A dress worn by Princess Diana has been sold for more than $600,000.

On Friday, an aubergine velvet ballgown went up for sale for the first time in 25 years.

The dress was one of Princess Diana’s most iconic gowns. She wore it for both an official royal portrait in 1991 and an intimate Vanity Fair spread in 1997.

Sotheby’s said it sold for $604,000, which is just over five times the $120,000 auction estimate.

Designed by couturier Victor Edelstein, the strapless number features a sculptural sweetheart neckline and a tulip-shaped skirt.

It last sold for $24,000 in 1997.

