Rainy week ahead

By Chase Franks
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Flash flooding is likely across portions of the Pine Belt region this afternoon into late this evening as 2-4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible. Elsewhere, 1-2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible, could result in the ponding of water on roads and in low-lying and poor drainage areas. We will have those widespread showers today with highs ranging in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain chances will gradually lessen from west to east through the overnight hours. Lows will range from the upper 40s across the Delta to the upper 50s around the Pine Belt region. Rain will be very scattered throughout the week until Thursday when another round of heavy rain sets in.

Flash flooding is possible on Thursday, as 2-3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible, could fall across much of the area.

