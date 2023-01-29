A start to healing, honoring Tyre Nichols’ life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of 11 black actors are using their craft to bring healing as Memphis continues to mourn the death of Tyre Nichols.

“As soon as a wound happens healing starts,” said C.J. Thomas who’s part of the musical. “I think that’s what we as a community are doing right now. As tragic and as sad as it is, it’s bringing us all together.”

The powerful musical is called “The Scottsboro Boys” and is based on the true story of nine young men in a landmark case that helped give rise to the civil rights movement and changed history.

For Thomas, change is something that happens when people, from all walks of life, unite.

“That’s what we saw in those protests last night,” Thomas said. “That’s the goal and that’s what we want to do.”

Director of Community Engagement for Playhouse on the Square Marcus Cox told Action News 5 that healing is what art is all about. So when the actors approached Playhouse asking if they could hold a moment for Tyre Nichols to honor his life and legacy, it was a no-brainer.

“We want to honor Tyre’s life because we don’t want his life and situation to be reduced to a hashtag,” said Cox. “He was a father, a son, brother, cousin, and friend.”

Cox also pointed out the fact Tyre Nichols was an artist, who loved to take pictures—especially of the sunsets at Shelby Farms Park. Something his mother said he was doing before the traffic stop that ended the 29-year-olds life.

“We’ve lost a member of our community as well,” Cox told Action News 5. “What better way to show our love and dedication to his life than to honor and dedicate our performances to him?”

“Remember, but don’t let your remembrance be your weakness,” Thomas said. “Don’t let your remembrance lead to anger. Let it lead to strength. Let it lead to how far we’re about to go.”

“The Scottsboro Boys” will run until February 19 at Playhouse on the Square in Midtown.

