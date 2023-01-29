West Lauderdale soccer advances to north state championship game

The West Lauderdale girls soccer team advances to the north state championship game with a 2-0 win over Caledonia on Saturday.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Kaylee Harrison and Bailee Fairly scored the two goals to lift the Lady Knights to victory.

West Lauderdale will host the north state championship game against New Albany on Tuesday.

