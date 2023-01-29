West Lauderdale soccer advances to north state championship game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale girls soccer team advances to the north state championship game with a 2-0 win over Caledonia on Saturday.

Kaylee Harrison and Bailee Fairly scored the two goals to lift the Lady Knights to victory.

West Lauderdale will host the north state championship game against New Albany on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.